Cheeseburger spring rolls and five other treats you need to try this weekend

A good weekend usually consists of good food. And a few drinks.

Anyone else spend their weekends wandering around Dublin City trying ALL of the food. If you're like me, I've got just the list for you. Here are six drinks and eats to try this weekend!

Pride Rainbow Cupcake

Pick up a little slice of Pride this weekend at Brindle Coffee & Wine. We can image that these will be really popular this weekend, so make sure you get in early to get yourself one!

Pomegranate Margarita Slushie

We love a cheeky Marg. Urbanity have this very tropical looking Pomegranate Margarita Slushie and we're very into it! Or if you fancy staying with a classic, you can grab a Pina Colada too.

Cheese Burger Spring Rolls

Yes, you read that right. Cheese Burger Spring Rolls. *chef's kiss* We shouldn't need to say much else, we definitely don't need any more convincing! A weekend must try!

Yucca Fries with Mojito Mayo

Yucca is a root vegetable, light in colour with a mildly nutty flavour, akin to a sweet potato if you will. Veganity are serving up some delicious Yucca Fries with a side of homemade Mojito Mayo! It's a big yes from us.

Deep Fried Oreos

Yes. Yes, please.

Cherry and Elderflower Prosecco Granita

Just when you thought brunch at Two Pups couldn't get much better, this baby lands on the menu.

What eats are on your list for this weekend?

Lead Images via Instagram/two_pups_coffee and Instagram/veginity