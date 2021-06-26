Cheeseburger spring rolls and five other treats you need to try this weekend

By Lynda Keogh

June 26, 2021 at 12:55am

Share:
Cheeseburger spring rolls and five other treats you need to try this weekend

A good weekend usually consists of good food. And a few drinks.

Anyone else spend their weekends wandering around Dublin City trying ALL of the food. If you're like me, I've got just the list for you. Here are six drinks and eats to try this weekend!

Pride Rainbow Cupcake 

Pick up a little slice of Pride this weekend at Brindle Coffee & Wine. We can image that these will be really popular this weekend, so make sure you get in early to get yourself one!

Pomegranate Margarita Slushie

We love a cheeky Marg. Urbanity have this very tropical looking Pomegranate Margarita Slushie and we're very into it! Or if you fancy staying with a classic, you can grab a Pina Colada too.

Cheese Burger Spring Rolls

Yes, you read that right. Cheese Burger Spring Rolls. *chef's kiss* We shouldn't need to say much else, we definitely don't need any more convincing! A weekend must try!

Yucca Fries with Mojito Mayo

Yucca is a root vegetable, light in colour with a mildly nutty flavour, akin to a sweet potato if you will. Veganity are serving up some delicious Yucca Fries with a side of homemade Mojito Mayo! It's a big yes from us.

Deep Fried Oreos

Yes. Yes, please.

Cherry and Elderflower Prosecco Granita

Just when you thought brunch at Two Pups couldn't get much better, this baby lands on the menu.

What eats are on your list for this weekend?

Lead Images via Instagram/two_pups_coffee and Instagram/veginity

READ NEXT: 11 Dog-Friendly Places In Dublin You’ll Want To Bring Your Pup This Week

Share:

Latest articles

Popular deli and sandwich spot announce the opening of second location

This spot at Spencer Dock is serving up Spice Bag Sambos

Move over horse boxes theres an Instagrammable coffee van in town!

The definitive live list of Dublin restaurants and pubs that are open for outdoor dining

You may also love

Popular deli and sandwich spot announce the opening of second location

This spot at Spencer Dock is serving up Spice Bag Sambos

11 Dog-Friendly Places In Dublin You’ll Want To Bring Your Pup This Week

There's an exciting new addition coming soon to George's Street Arcade!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.