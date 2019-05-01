Eight Dog-Friendly Places In Dublin You’ll Want To Bring Your Pup This Week

If you hate the thought of leaving your little doggo at home while you head out for lunch or a few drinks, then you’re obviously not alone. Dublin is full of dog-friendly cafés, restaurants and pubs these days (because really, who doesn’t love them?) so we’ve rounded up a few of our favourites…

1. Ebb & Flow Coffee, Clontarf

Take in the view from their prime spot on the Clontarf seafront with your pooch in tow and one of their specialty coffees or teas in front of you. Saturday afternoon plans sorted.

2. The Fumbally, Fumbally Lane

Serving local coffee along with their healthy breakfast and lunch menus, it’s the perfect place to spend a lazy afternoon. FYI, they also ferment their own kombucha and kefir which is well worth trying.

3. Network Café, Aungier Street

Settle down with a coffee inside the gorgeous Network Café and prepare to do some dog spotting. Their pet friendly policy is definitely a hit with customers and so is their brunch – you can’t go wrong with their Notions on Toast (yes, it involves avocado…)

4. The Dog House Blues Tearoom, Howth

I couldn’t make a dog-friendly list without mentioning this local favourite – you can chill out on one of their beds in the quirky outdoor area and it’s also BYOB if you’re heading out for the evening on a budget.

5. Street 66, Temple Bar

Formerly The Front Lounge, Street 66 took over back in December last year and its cosy décor and extensive gin menu has been popular with dog owners to say the least.

6. Two Pups Coffee, Francis Street

This cute little café in the Liberties does great brunch and even better coffee. It also has a lovely outdoor terrace for soaking up the last of those sunny days.

7. Urbanity, Smithfield

Their weekend brunch menu is unreal (you’ve got to try their halloumi and avocado bap) and it’s got a great chilled out vibe that’s perfect for whiling away a morning with a coffee.

8. The Bernard Shaw, Richmond Street South

Your four legged friend is welcome in both the pub area and the courtyard outside – ideal for a break from the hustle and bustle of town.

Main image via @street66dublin and @richardleemassey

