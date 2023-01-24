Pub enthusiast attempts to visit every city centre pub in one day - all 240 of them

No man has ever deserved a pint at the end of the day as much as this one does.

John Geraghty, founder of website Publin, embarked on an epic journey today, Tuesday 24th January, whereby he planned to visit every pub in the Dublin City Centre. Sound easy? Well, there are 240 of them, so it's not quite the walk in the park (or crawl to the pub) you'd imagine.

Geragthy took to the Publin Twitter page to share his pending journey with his nearly 17,000 followers.

Today I'm setting off on foot, attempting to visit every single pub in Dublin city centre in one day.



I'm going to walk approx 35km, taking around 12 hours to the touch 240 pubs.



I think I'll be the first person to 'visit' all of Dublin city's pubs in one day...(1) pic.twitter.com/r9nQaFIkKY — Publin.ie (@publinie) January 24, 2023

Geraghty began his 35km journey at The Barber's Bar in Stoneybatter and has been updating his followers all day.

That was a hard fought 50! I really ckon there's around 100 to go. Stopping for some fuel, a sit and some media enquiries. pic.twitter.com/BTRNuLUJbw — Publin.ie (@publinie) January 24, 2023

Wondering how Geraghty planned his route? He's not one for gate-keeping.

"Here's how I put the route together: I first used Cian Duffy's map of every map in Dublin that he has been in the process of creating for several years. I filtered out closed pubs, hotels, anywhere with a license I didn't deem to be a pub or that was what I determined to be outside of the city centre. I then put these points into 'Upper Route Planner', which gave me the most efficient route to visit every pub in Dublin on foot."

We can only imagine how good that final pint will taste and last we checked, Geraghty is well on his way to completing the challenge.

Header image via Instagram/publin.ie

