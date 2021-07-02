Park up your campervan for the night outside one of Dublin's favourite pubs

Have you caught the camper van bug this summer? Trying to decide where to head next?

If you're planning a jaunt in the van and want somewhere to set up camp for the evening with a bitta craic, Johnnie Fox's have you covered!

You can now park overnight outside the beloved Dublin spot for free, allowing you to enjoy gorge views of the Dublin mountains and Sugar Loaf and of course, a few delicious pints, cocktails, or whatever you're into yourself.

Johnnie Fox's is home to one of the most scenic beer gardens in Dublin, with heated benches (ideal) and plenty of shelter from the elements.

They're also pet friendly, so you can bring your furry family members along for the trip too.

The dream staycation stop off!

Header image via Instagram/Johnnie Fox's

Please drink responsibly

READ NEXT: 20 Dog-Friendly Places In Dublin You’ll Want To Bring Your Pup This Week