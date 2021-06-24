Our beloved Asia Market is jumping on the food truck buzz this weekend!

By Fiona Frawley

June 24, 2021 at 12:21pm

Share:
Our beloved Asia Market is jumping on the food truck buzz this weekend!

Talk about a great day for the parish.

Ballymount parish specifically, as foodie fave Asia Market will be bringing their casual dining food truck Ginger's BBQ to their Ballymount branch this weekend! Asia Market were the source of so much cooking inspo over lockdown, and are a one stop shop for dumplings, the tastiest of sauces and a cheeky gram under the lanterns. Now it's time to sit back and relax as they expertly prepare some of our faves. A very exciting concept.

They just released their menu earlier this morning, and trust us it's going to have you absolutely bating it down the M50. We're talking Korean wings, smoked ribs and even vegan gyros tacos! Feast your eyes:

The sides and desserts also look immense, with mac and cheese and a delish Mars brownie making an appearance. What an absolute dream. DM Asia Market to preorder, or wait til you get there and inevitably order one of everything. It's that kind of vibe.

Header image via Instagram/Asia Market 

READ NEXT: Why you need to head to this food market for some seriously delicious cannolis

Share:

Latest articles

Locals express unhappiness with 'eyesore' at popular swimming spot

Lovin Games Weekly - Cyberpunk 2077 is finally available on the PS Store again

This brand new outdoor spa has the most stunning views

Fishermen from all over the country are making waves with Dublin protest

You may also love

Boozeshakes are a thing and here's where you can get one!

26 Dublin restaurants with heated outdoor seating

An Asian lunchtime pop-up is coming to the Quays this week

The definitive live list of Dublin restaurants and pubs that are open for outdoor dining

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.