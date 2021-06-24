Our beloved Asia Market is jumping on the food truck buzz this weekend!

Talk about a great day for the parish.

Ballymount parish specifically, as foodie fave Asia Market will be bringing their casual dining food truck Ginger's BBQ to their Ballymount branch this weekend! Asia Market were the source of so much cooking inspo over lockdown, and are a one stop shop for dumplings, the tastiest of sauces and a cheeky gram under the lanterns. Now it's time to sit back and relax as they expertly prepare some of our faves. A very exciting concept.

They just released their menu earlier this morning, and trust us it's going to have you absolutely bating it down the M50. We're talking Korean wings, smoked ribs and even vegan gyros tacos! Feast your eyes:

The sides and desserts also look immense, with mac and cheese and a delish Mars brownie making an appearance. What an absolute dream. DM Asia Market to preorder, or wait til you get there and inevitably order one of everything. It's that kind of vibe.

Header image via Instagram/Asia Market

