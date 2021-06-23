A Dublin bar has combined two of our fave dishes in one delish burger

By Fiona Frawley

June 23, 2021 at 10:26am

A Dublin bar has combined two of our fave dishes in one delish burger

The Lighthouse have created the combo of dreams for their June special and you only  have a week left to grab one.

We all stan a sweet and savoury mix, and this one is something special.

A delish cheeseburger with all the trimmings, hold the bun. Don't worry though, this is no burger in a bowl. It's been a hard year, we wouldn't do that to you. No, they've swapped out the bun for two slices of brioche french toast instead and oh. my. god. It looks absolutely amazing. If you've been craving a burger this week, definitely head out to the Lighthouse at Eatyard and make this the one.

Header image via Instagram/The Lighthouse

