This newly-renovated outdoor terrace in Ranelagh is now open

Peperina in Ranelagh have opened their newly-renovated outdoor terrace in recent weeks.

In keeping with the current public health regulations, Peperina are only permitted to serve customers outdoors until indoor hospitality reopens on July 5.

Located on Dunville Avenue, away from the hustle and bustle of the Ranelagh Triangle, Peperina will mark ten years of business next month and the newly-renovated space is the perfect way to celebrate. Even when they're allowed to serve indoors again, we expect many customers will choose the option of sitting out here on a sunny July afternoon!

Peperina boasts extensive menus catering for breakfast, brunch, lunch and evening meals and there's also an afternoon tea experience that we've written about here.

Find out more on their website and be sure to tell 'em we sent ya!

