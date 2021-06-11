This Dublin 8 pasta spot has reopened and the outdoor area is looking better than ever!

By Fiona Frawley

June 11, 2021 at 1:51pm

This Dublin 8 pasta spot has reopened and the outdoor area is looking better than ever!

It's a good week for Dublin pasta lovers as foodie fave Sprezzatura has reopened its doors and is looking more Instagrammable than ever.

Since opening in 2019, Sprezzatura has quickly become one of Dublin's fave spots for a plate of carby goodness, with all dishes under a tenner, wine on tap and a focus on sustainability. When public health advice called for social distancing and outdoor dining last year, owner Thom was quick to secure the keys of an unused parking area behind the restaurant and transform it into a swanky courtyard. Simple but v stylish, it was such a great example of how unused spaces in Dublin can be transformed to make the city a more inviting place.

And now that outdoor dining has made its long awaited return, Sprezzatura are ready to show off all the TLC that went into their courtyard over lockdown, and even teased at a more casual, dog friendly area to the front of the restaurant coming soon!

We can't wait to get in for a feed accompanied by a delish glass or four of Winelab's finest!

Header image via Instagram/Sprezzatura 

READ NEXT: The perfect day out in Howth: 10 things to do, see and eat

