The Perfect Day Out In Howth: 10 Things To Do, See And Eat

Howth is hands down one of the prettiest seaside towns in Dublin, and dare I say, in Ireland.

With absolutely loads to see, do and eat in this stunning little part of Dublin, there’s no reason not to spend a whole day out here during the summer.

So, how do you get there? Well, Howth is on the DART line, meaning it’s super accessible from different parts of north and south Dublin, and even Bray and Greystones. The 31a bus also heads out that way from Talbot Street.

So, here are ten things to occupy you while you spend a day out in the gorgeous neck of the woods.

1. Walk down Howth Pier

On a sunny day, there is always a hustle and bustle around Howth Pier. If you live on the Northside, you know it’s a go-to spot when Mother Nature decides to treat us more favourably.

Walking to the end of the pier gives you picturesque views of the village of Howth as well as the dramatic coastline along the cliffs of Howth Head.

There are a few spots at the end of the pier where you can perch yourself on a step and enjoy an ice cream or stun bag of chips. Just be careful of the seagulls. When they see what they want, they tend to just take it.

2. Go for a dip at Balscadden Bay Beach

This wee beach is the definition of a ‘hidden gem’. On a sunny day, Howth will be fairly busy, but this little beach tends to act as a nice little escape from the crowds.

When you walk past the village towards Howth Head, walk up the hill until you reach a little gate, behind which there is a set of quite steep steps that lead you down to this beach.

3. Hike up Howth Cliff Walk

You simply just simply cannot miss out on this cliff walk in your lifetime. The expansive panoramic views along with the fresh seaside air give you a new lease of life.

Howth Cliff Walk isn’t too hard of a hike. For a walk that brings you so high and gives you such good views, I’d say it’s intermediate in terms of difficulty.

4. Have Dinner and pints at O’Connels

Pro tip: The wings here are stunning.

It’s a great spot to chill with a pint and some hearty grub after a full day of summer activities in Howth. And they have a lovely little outdoor patio area from which you can see Howth Pier.

5. Get a boat out to Ireland’s Eye

From Howth Pier, you can head out to Ireland’s Eye via boat.

The trip only lasts 15 minutes and you can spend as long as you like there. With nobody inhabiting the island, it’s an amazing little escape the is right on our shores.

6. Howth Market

Open Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays between 9am and 6pm, there is so much stuff just waiting to be discovered at Howth Market, like organic produce, freshly baked goods, jewellery, clothing and antiques.

It’s located just a short walk up from the DART station, across the road from the West Pier.

There are also four permanent retail units that are open seven days a week.

7. Try the seafood tapas at Octopussy

Octopussy is a favourite among locals and visitors alike, and for good reason.

They specialise in seafood tapas but don’t fret if that’s not your thing, because they also have options such as beef and chicken.

Their seafood is provided by Dorans on the Pier, their own fish shop next door to the restaurant, which is supplied by a fleet of fishing boats operating out of Howth. So it’s safe to say it’s fairly fresh.

8. Head for BYOB at the Dog House

A BYOB restaurant that is also dog-friendly? I’m sold. You could definitely describe The Dog House Blues Tearoom as quirky in terms of its decor, and the food they serve is actually pure delicious.

With a kitchen open until 11pm, they are one of the latest-serving restaurants in the area.

9. Lay in the grass and eat a bag of chips

All along the seafront in Howth, there are spacious green patches that make for a perfect spot to perch yourself on the ground and enjoy a bag of chips. Because nothing screams summer in Dublin like an unreal bag of chips in the sun.

And although it absolutely broke our hearts when the institution that was Caffe Caira closed for business, you can still nab a bag of chips at Beshoff’s of Howth. The queues can get quite mental, but it’s totally worth the wait.

10. Explore hidden Howth

Journey through areas with surprising stories behind them as you’re guided around the hidden gems of Howth by a local.

The expedition lasts around three and a half hours, so you know there is a lot to be learned on this tour.

You’ll hear tales of the Vikings and Normans and it makes for a super interesting way to spend a few hours.

It costs €30 and that price includes a pint at the end.