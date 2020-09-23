Close

Sprezzatura has a swanky new outdoor seating area

By Sarah Finnan

September 23, 2020 at 9:35am

Restaurants pivoting their business model to stay afloat? You love to see it.

Our go-to spot for some tasty pasta and an espresso martini or two, Sprezzatura has cemented its status as one of the city's finest restaurants.  A favourite with locals, the place is as loved for its food/drinks menu as it is its prices (all dishes are under a tenner just FYI)... their sustainably-minded ethos is just the cherry on top.

Taking pride of place on Grantham Street, things were always a little cosy inside - a testament to the restaurant's popularity. But with new government guidelines only allowing for outdoor seating, staff have had to think on their feet and come up with an alternative that would allow them to stay open.

Wasting no time, owner Thom managed to secure the keys to an unused parking area to the rear of the restaurant which the team quickly managed to de-weed, adorn with hanging fairy lights and transform into the below.

It takes a village but we’re getting there!

Now featuring several more outdoor tables - all spaced a safe distance apart - there's even a small fire pit for warmth too. Sure, what more could ya need?!

Quite the transformation Tuesday I think you'll agree.

Header image via Instagram/Sprezzatura Dublin

