Check out these International Women's Day Dublin events

If you want to celebrate International Women's Day in Dublin, we've got a few suggestions for you. From a Saturday market, to a Workman's fundraiser, there's plenty to do to pay homage to the occasion.

Women Rising at Workmans

The Useless Project introduces Women Rising, a fundraiser that will take place at The Workmans Club on the 8th March from 7.30-9.30pm. They'll have talks and performances from Tara Flynn, Shiv, Ailbhe Reddy, Finnoula Reddy, and many more. The event aims to celebrate "International Women's Day with an evening of spoken word, comedy, live music and honest chats". What could be better for the day that's in it?

This event is raising money for Women's Aid and TENI (Transgender Equality Network Ireland) so bring some cash along to the event to enter their raffle. Tickets cost €25 per person - you can get yours HERE.

Females, Femmes, Theys, and Thems Market at Eatyard

A Sunday market stroll is the perfect end to the weekend, and moreso when it's in celebration of something. International Women's Day takes place on Tuesday the 8th March, and Eatyard has just the way to celebrate; by hosting a market in its honour.

On the 6th March Eatyard welcome the Females, Femmes, Theys & Thems Market at The Bernard Shaw, to pay homage to the occasion. The market has 10+ local vendors selling some crafty bits and bobs, the very best from all the females and theys. So if you've been looking for the right way to celebrate the occasion, then look no further than Eatyard at The Bernard Shaw in Drumcondra. The market has free entry, and runs from 12pm to 5pm.

Mae Restaurant

Gráinne O'Keefe of Mae and Danni Barry of The Wicklow Escape will take to Mae's kitchen to cook up a storm on the 8th March in "celebration of our incredible female producers here in Ireland". The evening will also showcase "wine from very talented wine makers". You can email the restaurant directly to make a booking and we encourage you to do so soon.

Myself & @Danni_Barry will be cooking a dinner in @Mae_restaurant for International Women’s Day March 8th which will be a celebration of our incredible female producers here in Ireland along with wines from very talented wine makers. More info in the second photo #IWD2022 pic.twitter.com/I72YZnsUVG — Gráinne o Keefe (@GrainneoKeefe) February 12, 2022

We hope however you celebrate you have a fantastic International Women's Day 2022.

