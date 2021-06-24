There's an exciting new addition coming soon to George's Street Arcade!

By Fiona Frawley

June 24, 2021 at 5:36pm

Share:
There's an exciting new addition coming soon to George's Street Arcade!

The Pepper Pot is one of our absolute favourite spots in Powerscourt.

The bagels, the pastries and the scenes as you look out over the balcony while sipping tea from a cute floral cup are unmatched.

And soon there's going to be a new location for us to pick up some tasty sweet treats from, as their team are putting the finishing touches on a new home in George's Street Arcade!

There's nothing like the smell of fresh baking, so we're very excited for it to soon be filling the legendary Arcade. And if this little preview of the decor is anything to go by, we've no doubt this new spot will be just as cute and aesthetically pleasing as its big sister in Powerscourt.

It's the latest in a string of exciting new food spots popping up in George's Street Arcade, including delicious egg sambo spot Benedicts, which has been slaying the breakfast game since its opening a couple of weeks ago.

Best of luck with the glam-up Pepper Pot, we can't wait to pop in for a cake or three!

Header Image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: Our beloved Asia Market is jumping on the food truck buzz this weekend!

Share:

Latest articles

Locals express unhappiness with 'eyesore' at popular swimming spot

Our beloved Asia Market is jumping on the food truck buzz this weekend!

Lovin Games Weekly - Cyberpunk 2077 is finally available on the PS Store again

This brand new outdoor spa has the most stunning views

You may also love

Our beloved Asia Market is jumping on the food truck buzz this weekend!

A Dublin bar has combined two of our fave dishes in one delish burger

Check out this cute new addition to Ardgillan Castle

Nab yourself a bargain at this new city centre flea market opening in July

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.