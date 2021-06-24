There's an exciting new addition coming soon to George's Street Arcade!

The Pepper Pot is one of our absolute favourite spots in Powerscourt.

The bagels, the pastries and the scenes as you look out over the balcony while sipping tea from a cute floral cup are unmatched.

And soon there's going to be a new location for us to pick up some tasty sweet treats from, as their team are putting the finishing touches on a new home in George's Street Arcade!

There's nothing like the smell of fresh baking, so we're very excited for it to soon be filling the legendary Arcade. And if this little preview of the decor is anything to go by, we've no doubt this new spot will be just as cute and aesthetically pleasing as its big sister in Powerscourt.

It's the latest in a string of exciting new food spots popping up in George's Street Arcade, including delicious egg sambo spot Benedicts, which has been slaying the breakfast game since its opening a couple of weeks ago.

Best of luck with the glam-up Pepper Pot, we can't wait to pop in for a cake or three!

Header Image via Shutterstock

