Attention egg lovers - A new egg sandwich joint has opened up in George's Street Arcade

By Fiona Frawley

June 14, 2021 at 11:34am

If you're in the mood for some eggy, cheesy goodness, look no further than Benedicts Egg Shop in George's Street Arcade.

The brainchild of wine and cheese legends Loose Canon (so you know it'll be good), this spot has just opened and is transforming free range Wexford eggs into a herby, buttery scramble for us all to enjoy.

The hot egg sambos are served with a special breakfast sauce and choice of toppings, and judging by the queue out the door on the first day they opened, it's going to be an egg-cellent addition to Georges Street Arcade (sorry, had to get at least one egg pun in).

I can't speak for Dublin as a whole but I think a lot of us have been waiting for some soft, buttery eggs on a bun in the city centre. Benedicts is giving off Eggslut vibes, but with Irish butter and the elite cheese knowledge of the Loose Canon guys, you just know these sambos won't be matched by anyone else. I guess you could say they'll be hard to beat (get it, beat? Is this thing on?)

Header image via Instagram/Benedicts Egg Shop 

