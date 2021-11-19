6 new openings to check out in Dublin this week

We see you baby. Looking for the latest openings in Dublin.

Or something along those lines.

Hot date lined up for this weekend? Or heading out for a bite to eat for the first time in a while? Don't spend another second worrying about where to go, we've got you covered with a list of exciting new openings to check out in Dublin, covering everything from cafes to gig venues. Let's jump right in, shall we?

Luna Coffee, Sallynoggin

There's a new southside spot for your morning flattie, icer, or whatever you're having yourself, pouring Roasted Brown and serving up freshly baked treats.

HIFI Lounge & Bar, Hen's Teeth

There's a new events venue at Hen's Teeth, with regularly stacked lineups for you to enjoy!

Pine Cone Coffee Roasters, Bakers Corner

A handy one for the IADT students, serving up overnight oats, fresh smoothies and their own speciality coffee.

Dorian Wine Bar, Donnybrook

We covered this new addition to D4 in more detail HERE, and it looks like the perfect spot to sit back and relax over wine, cocktails and food in that order.

Library Street, Setanta Place

A new venture in the original Allta location off Frederick Street, with former Allta chef Kevin Burke. Think sharing platters and classic dishes brought to life with fresh local produce.

The Magnet, Dublin 8

A new bar venture from the Lucky's team, which is set to open this weekend! Keep your eyes peeled.

Header image via Instagram/luna_coffee_sallynoggin

