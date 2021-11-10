There's a new vibey wine bar opening up in Donnybrook tonight!

By Katy Thornton

November 10, 2021 at 3:46pm

It has taken over the Roy Fox greengrocer on Donnybrook Road

There's a new wine bar in town and it looks vibey. Dorian opens tonight, 10th November, and looks to be a spot to enjoy good wine, food, and cocktails (which just happens to be three of our favourite things). The aesthetic has a 1920s prohibition era quality to it, which looks to be as cool as it sounds. The website itself states: "Get ready for the (new) Roaring 20s in Dublin". I think I can safely speak for everyone when I say that we are ready to embrace it.

Dorian opens Wednesday to Saturday from 12-2.30 for lunch and then from 6pm onwards. On Sundays it opens 12-6. You can make a reservation HERE.

We cannot wait to try their menu, both for food and drinks. If it's anything like a Gatsby party, you won't be disappointed!

Header image via Jillian Bolger

READ ON: These Dublin spots are taking their Christmas bookings now!

