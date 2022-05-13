These Dublin cafés are giving away leftover coffee grounds for budding gardeners

Something handy for those green thumbs.

If you really want to get the most out of your coffee, you can use leftover coffee grounds as plant fertiliser. Ideal for zero waste, coffee grounds are great to use as they're full of nutrients to help plants grow. If you don't have easy access to coffee grounds, these Dublin cafés are giving away their leftover grounds for free.

The Vanilla Pod Eatery

Locations: Carrickmines, Leopardstown & Blackrock

At each of the Vanilla Pod's cafés you will be able to pick up a free bag of coffee grounds to keep you a busy bee in the garden.

Thru The Green

Location: Windy Arbour

Drive thru café Thru The Green is another spot that bags up their leftover coffee grounds for gardeners in need. Just enquire when next time you're picking yourself up an oat milk flattie.

ALMA

Location: Portobello

And last but certainly not least is ALMA; for the last year they've had free coffee grounds available for anyone who needs them for their garden. These bags are available over the weekend; just ask the staff when you go inside. And while you're there make sure you try their poached eggs, you know, for sustenance while you think over what you're going to plant in the garden.

If you know of any more Dublin cafés giving away free bags of coffee grounds, do let us know! It's the best time of year to get into gardening and it puts the leftover grounds to get use.

Header image via Instagram/thevanillapodeatery

