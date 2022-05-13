Neighbourhood Wine nestles into new Churchtown spot

Launching on Friday 13th.

Neighbourhood Wine has officially opened its fourth shop after launching its first only a year and a half ago. It was set up in November 2020 by "wine importer Shane Murphy and Master of Wine Mick O'Connell" according to their website. Not only do they sell wine, Neighbourhood Wine also hosts wine tastings in their Upper Leeson Street shop.

Their other stores can be found in Bray, Dún Laoghaire, and most recently Churchtown too.

Advertisement

The wine shop found a home beside one of my personal favourite Dublin cafés, The Cosy Bean, a spot that's been empty since Robbie's green grocers shut a few months ago. As for their rogue launch date choice, Neighbourhood Wine said no to superstition and have opened in Churchtown on Friday the 13th from midday.

Of the wine they stock, their website says this:

"Many of our wines are imported ourselves and nearly all are from wine growers with whom we have personal relationships and are happy to call them friends. While we are passionate about Fine Wine, Natural Wine, Biodynamics and Organics; the first and main trait we search for in order to get onto our shelves is deliciousness."

While you can also order from Neighbourhood Wine online, Churchtown locals can now browse their selection in person for upcoming dinner parties, or just a slow Friday evening. And for those wishing the wine shop had popped up near them, we're sure at the rate they're growing we'll soon see another location.

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/neighbourhood_wine_dublin

READ ON: Indian restaurant Pickle officially added to the Michelin Guide 2022