'We knew this moment was coming' Beloved Dublin wine shop closes on Leeson Street

After nearly three years on Leeson Street, independent Dublin wine shop Neighbourhood Wine is closing its "spiritual home". They took to Instagram to share the news, saying they knew that this day was coming, but regardless it's an emotional one.

"What started out as a pop up back in 2020 in many ways became our spiritual home… the day that we thought was coming last year has arrived… our tenure in the Leeson Lounge has ended."

They went onto reminisce on all the good and crazy memories they had at the premises, particularly given it opened during the pandemic.

Not to worry though; this is far from the end of the beloved wine shop. While their tenure on Leeson Street has come to an end, Neighbourhood wine are opening a new shop on Lower Baggot Street in just a few weeks. So if this was your local haunt for a few bottles of quality vino, you'll soon be able to nip over to their new store.

Neighbourhood Wine also has three others Dublin locations, in Churchtown, Arnotts, and Dún Laoghaire.

