Roly's launch cocktail bar next door for pre-dinner drinks

One of Dublin's most renowned restaurants has expanded.

The perpetual go-to spot for graduation dinners, on-the-company-card lunches and every variation of special occasions, Roly's is branching out with a new opener.

After over 30 years in the boujie bistro game, Roly's have launched Angie's, a wine and cocktail bar for pre-dinner drinks, after-work tipples, the works.

Announcing the new opener with a glitzy launch night and post on Instagram, the Roly's team wrote:

Last night we launched Angie’s Wine & Cocktail Bar, the newest addition to Roly’s. The perfect place to come for a drink before dinner, after dinner, or if you’re looking for an after-work drink! Stop by and check it out.

If you happen to be headed to Roly's anytime soon, be sure to leave yourself a bit of extra time before or after for a wee glam martini. You deserve it.

Roly's is located in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 with bistro and terrace restaurants along with new addition Angie's. You can peruse the menu and make a reservation HERE.

Header image via Instagram/Roly's Bistro

