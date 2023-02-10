Mambo Italiano - Dublin speakeasy announces takeover of the iconic Italian bar Rasputin

Boney M, you know what to do.

Huge news for Dublin speakeasy The Little Pig as they are jetting off to Florence next week to do a bar takeover of Italian spot Rasputin. They made the announcement on their Instagram yesterday, saying,

"We’ve kept this one under wraps for a while now but we are so excited that this day week, we will be setting up for a bar takeover with @rasputinfirenze 🙌🏼🥃 In association with @rinaldi_1957 & @teelingwhiskey , we are delighted to be taking part in Florence Whiskey Week, alongside our pals."

We know very little about Rasputin, which makes sense given it's a secret bar, but that's exactly what makes it the perfect location for this Little Pig takeover.

Bar takeovers are quickly becoming a popular concept, with 1661 Bar and Dead Rabbitte (of New York fame) taking turns running the show in the other's bar.

Anyone who happens to be in Florence on Thursday the 16th February should make an effort to visit The Little Pig takeover at Rasputin, especially if you're also a whiskey fan.

And who knows, if they're following in the footsteps of previous collaborations, maybe we'll get Ra-Ra-Rasputin coming to Dublin in the not too distant future too. Here's hoping.

