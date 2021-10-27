There's a Pinot Festival coming to Upper Leeson Street this November

By Katy Thornton

October 27, 2021 at 3:34pm

There's a Pinot Festival coming to Upper Leeson Street this November

We pinot this is going to stunning!

Neighbourhood Wine is celebrating their first birthday on Sunday, November 14th with a Pinot Festival. Not only will there be wine tasting galore, they're also collaborating with Hang Dai on Camden Street to bring you some gorgeous food to accompany it.

This is for all the wine connoisseurs out there, particularly fans of all things Pinot. So, what can you expect from the Pinot Festival? Neighbourhood Wine on Upper Leeson Street will be serving 40 wines to sample, everything from Pinot Noir to Pinot Blanc. There will be wines from producers such as Les Grappin and Sandhi, Camille Giroud and Close Tue Boeuf.

To top it off, Hang Dai are providing special tables for after the tasting where you can avail of a special roast duck menu. Neighbourhood Wine are also preparing a Pinot Noir wine list there so you can further enjoy Pinot Festival.

You can book tickets for the event HERE. If you want to do both, make sure you book in with Hang Dai as well as Neighbourhood Wine.

I mean, wine not?

