Calling all scone-loving Trinity students

By Fiona Frawley

September 2, 2021 at 4:09pm

Share:
Calling all scone-loving Trinity students

A niche enough call out but if that got your attention, read on.

To celebrate the return to real life, actual in person college, Brewbaker cafe and Scone Murray are teaming up to give a lucky Trinity student the chance of winning free coffee and one of their famous scones every Friday for the entire academic year. When it comes to exam time, a comfort such as this will be a wee godsend.

Also, if this is your first time living in Dublin on a student budget you'll definitely be interested to know students can get a coffee and scone at Brewbakers for €4.50, Monday to Friday. A handy, affordable bit of sustenance for when you're sleuthing around the arts block looking melancholy (at least I think that's what everyone at Trinners does, my knowledge is based off Sally Rooney novels and Sally Rooney novels alone).

If you'd like to get your hands on this prestigious sconey prize, like, share and comment on the  Scone Murray insta post above and cross your fingers. We're all rooting for you, sweetie.

Header image via Instagram/sconemurray

READ NEXT: It's time to start thinking about Santa's grotto

 

Share:

Latest articles

It's time to start thinking about Santa's grotto

Lovin Games Weekly - Here are your free Xbox and PS subscription games for September

Sourdough September is back and better than ever

You have just three weeks left to enjoy a spot of outdoor dining at Sprezzatura

You may also love

It's time to start thinking about Santa's grotto

Sourdough September is back and better than ever

Baked pizza baskets are being served at this Dublin restaurant

Free pizza this Friday? Count us in!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.