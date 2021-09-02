Calling all scone-loving Trinity students

A niche enough call out but if that got your attention, read on.

To celebrate the return to real life, actual in person college, Brewbaker cafe and Scone Murray are teaming up to give a lucky Trinity student the chance of winning free coffee and one of their famous scones every Friday for the entire academic year. When it comes to exam time, a comfort such as this will be a wee godsend.

Also, if this is your first time living in Dublin on a student budget you'll definitely be interested to know students can get a coffee and scone at Brewbakers for €4.50, Monday to Friday. A handy, affordable bit of sustenance for when you're sleuthing around the arts block looking melancholy (at least I think that's what everyone at Trinners does, my knowledge is based off Sally Rooney novels and Sally Rooney novels alone).

If you'd like to get your hands on this prestigious sconey prize, like, share and comment on the Scone Murray insta post above and cross your fingers. We're all rooting for you, sweetie.

Header image via Instagram/sconemurray

