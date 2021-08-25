Biscoff strikes again in this cute South Dublin spot

If biscoff was an influencer, she'd definitely have at least 10 high street collabs in the pipeline by now.

The delish lil biscuits have been having a serious moment this summer, popping up in iced lattes, on cupcakes and now atop this delicious coffee cake from Little Honey in Loughlinstown.

If you've ever been into this cute little neighbourhood spot, you'll know the way the smell of baking hits you when you walk in the door. From their cinnamon buns to their savoury sausage rolls, they just never miss - and you can rest assured this biscoffee cake is of exactly the same calibre.

Light and fluffy coffee sponge with a generous dollop of buttercream and topped off the biscoff in both its whole and crumbled form, this cake has us drooling in a big way. Little Honey also seem to be no stranger to the art of biscoff baking, just get a load of these brownies:

Or perhaps we can interest you in one of these cupcakes?

Hey, if it's not broke don't fix it. Little Honey is open from 8:30-3 Monday to Saturday, and 9:30-3 on Sunday. Definitely worth hitting up for your biscoff fix, and on an unrelated note they're v affordable, so your parents will no longer be able to tell you you're wasting your mortgage fund on oat lattes.

Header image via Instagram/Little Honey

READ NEXT: These Dublin cafés have you covered for the nitro cold brew coffee trend