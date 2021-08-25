These Dublin cafés have you covered for the nitro cold brew coffee trend

Move over cold brew, there's a new coffee in town.

Well it's not exactly a new trend, but we're only beginning to see it drop into cafés in Dublin now. But what exactly is nitro cold brew? Essentially, nitro cold brew is infused with nitrogen gas to create a smooth and less bitter beverage than regular coffee. Once poured, it resembles a pint of Guinness.

If you've been dying to try the nitro brew coffee trend, here's three fab places serving it.

Grounded

New café Grounded is a huge hit in the Clonskeagh area for their cosy atmosphere and dog-friendly premises. Now, they're also serving nitro cold brew coffee, so if you're dying to try it, pop into them soon! They're open Monday to Friday 7:30-4 and Saturday and Sunday 8:30-4.

Shaka Poké

They do a lot more than just mouth watering poké bowls. We were delighted to see on their Instagram stories that Shaka Poké in Blackrock are now doing nitro cold brew, whilst also providing a handy little guide into all the reasons you want to try it. They're open 11:30-4 Sunday through to Wednesday and 11:30-8 Thursday to Saturday.

Picture via Instagram Stories/shakapokedublin

3fe

Coffee connoisseurs 3fe are serving nitro brew coffee in their Ranelagh café. They're open Monday to Friday 8:30-4 and 9-4 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Where will you try first? If you see anymore cafés serving nitro brew coffee, we would love to hear about them!

Header image via Shutter Stock

