5 Dublin spots for an iced matcha as we soak up the last of the summer sun

Ahh, what a delightfully unexpected treat this weeks forecast is turning out to be.

Just when we thought it was time to pack away the factor 50 and head to Penneys for a fresh multipack of tights, Mother Nature said actually gals, keep your bucket hats on - I've a few more sunny days in me yet.

Weather like this calls for one thing - an iced latte. And if you're all coffee-d out and looking for something new, why not go for her lighter, greener cousin - the iced matcha. Not only do they look great on the gram, the matcha green tea component is also a natural energy booster and high in antioxidants. Here are some of our fave spots to pick up a cup of the green stuff in Dublin.

Alma

Tall, green, and the perfect accompaniment to Alma's Argentinian cuisine.

One Kinda Folk

The baristas at this not so hidden gem on Dartmouth Road are matcha masters, whether you're in the mood for hot or cold.

Grove Road

The perfect spot for picking up an iced bev of your choice to enjoy along the canal.

Thru the Green

Green by name, green by nature.

Catalyst

Always a bit of a risk including a Bray spot in a Dublin list, but we could hardly leave out these tasty lil fellas.

Will you be trying an iced matcha during the heatwave?

