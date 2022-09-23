5 of the best spots for a bagel in Dublin

The elite bread to hold your sambo together.

I will die on this hill. The best bread for a sambo is a bagel. Yes, it may be a little sloppy, and I understand if you're melting cheese it may drip down the middle, but it is worth it for the delicious consistency of the dough. Strangely enough, there aren't that many bagel spots in Dublin (a gap in the market for my own bagel café, take note) but if you're craving one while out and about, here are the best places for it.

Pepper Pot Café

Location: South William Street

The Pepper Pot café is one of Dublin's best spots for a bite to eat, and it's no surprise that they also do a very good bagel.

Laine My Love

Location: Talbot Street

You can get the classic cream cheese and salmon bagel combo from Laine My Love. This breakfast/lunch spot opens weekdays between 8am and 3pm.

Outcasts

Location: Stoneybatter

Get your hole at Outcasts, one of the few spots in Dublin that specialises in bagels, and bagels alone. If you follow them on their socials, you won't be able to stave off the bagel cravings. Having recently moved out of their Baldoyle abode, you can now find Outcasts at the yard of Clarke City Arms pub instead.

Wake 'n Bagel

Location: Herbert Park

The newest bagel spot in Dublin is Wake 'n Bagel, which you can find every Sunday at the Herbert Park Market. You may only be able to avail of these fellas one day a week between 10am and 4pm, but based on the pics they upload on Instagram, you should make it a top priority on Sunday.

Urbun Café

Location: Cabinteely

There are few sights more drool worthy than the interior of a well stacked bagel, and Urbun Café understood the assignment perfectly. Since spying this image, it's literally all I've been thinking about. You can find them open from Monday to Friday 8am-3pm for takeaway, and 9am-3pm on weekends and bank holidays.

Although we have these gems, and we're grateful for them, we still think Dublin needs more bagel spots.

Header image via Instagram/urbuncafe

