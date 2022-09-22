038 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

This week there's comedy on Irish TV, babies in the Dáil and still time to catch a fun Fringe show before it closes this Sunday. What more could one possibly need?

Here's a quick rundown of the bits we've had our eye on this week.

Platforms at the Dublin Fringe

The brainchild of some of Dublin's sharpest drag artists and trans comedians, this media satire show promises to 'put the alt right through the ringer' - with no moral panic too panicky. Expect conspiracy theories, fake news and mass hysteria at this show running from the 23rd - 24th September at Smock Alley. Tickets and more info HERE.

Allta reopening

Allta reigns supreme as the coolest dining experience in Dublin - it's located on the fifth floor of a car park, it doubles as an art gallery and serves some of the most aesthetically pleasing (and delicious) dishes you could hope to encounter. They're set to reopen soon for the winter season and I was lucky enough to enjoy a preview of their new tasting menu at an event last night - it did not disappoint. Get booking and peruse the menu in all its glory HERE.

Zataar

I've been meaning to try Umi's sister restaurant for a while, and finally made it my mission to set out for some wood-fired goodness this week. This pizza and flatbread spot merges Middle Eastern flavours and delicious cheesy mixes, with the all-important garlic and mint dip to accompany. Definitely worth a visit.

TD baby

Why put baby in a corner when you can put her pride of place at a government meeting? Independent TD Violet-Anne Wynne became the first TD to bring her baby into the Dáil this week - here she is grabbing the mic as if she's about to own Eamon Ryan in a climate change-themed rap battle.

No Worries If Not

Ireland is home to some of the funniest comedians on the planet, but this isn't always reflected on our national TV stations. Enter No Worries If Not, a sketch show from the minds of the country's most iconic comics, who've collectively worked overtime to keep us laughing over the last few years. It's been a while since we've had homegrown comedy on the telly so if that's your bag, make sure to give it a watch. On RTE2 every Thursday at 10:35pm.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of all we're Lovin in Dublin.

