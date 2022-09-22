Our top picks on how to spend Dublin Culture Night

We couldn't possibly outline all the events this Culture Night, but we'll pick our top five events we think you need to check out. These events have a little of everything, music, performance, food, and of course, a whole heap of culture.
1. Night Moves
Our top pick for Dublin Culture Night this year has got to be Night Moves at the Fruit & Veg Market. On-site the event is described as such:
"Night Moves presents possibilities for the late-night economy rooted in the past and present, showcasing diverse live DJ performances from the Irish electronic community, while providing time and space for the development of ideas, through early night panel discussions on strengthening the inclusion and safety of Dublin’s nightlife of the future."
Getting a ticket may be tricky as this event is now sold out, but if you're able to get your hands on one, you're in for an unreal night.
Where:
Mary’s Lane
What Time:
6pm-11pm
2. Culture Night x Dublin Bus - Performances
There will be a number of free Dublin buses ferrying people from event to event on Culture Night. The event page says, "to keep you entertained throughout your journey, a number of pop-up performances will take place on 3 new routes tailored to cultural destinations across the city."
Where:
Routes starting at College Green, Bachelor’s Walk and Aston Quay
What Time:
6pm-11pm (buses in operation every 20 mins).
3. International Cooking Class
The population of the district is multicultural and Sandyford Business District continues to put the community first by encouraging and promoting acceptance, celebrating diversity, inclusivity and equality. As part of Culture night, SBD seeks to host in collaboration with local business Workhub an international cookery event to celebrate the diversity in the district by showcasing various cuisines.
Where:
Fern Road, Sandyford
What Time:
7pm-9pm
4. Guided Tour of Kilmainham Gaol
Take a journey through Irish history at Kilmainham Gaol, from the 1798 rebellion to the 1916 rising.
Where:
Kilmainham Gaol
What Time:
Multiple times
5. Arts Council Collection Exhibition
Where:
Merrion Square
What Time:
6pm-9pm
6. Acid Granny Pop Up Performance
This pop up performance on one of the coolest streets in the world (it's true, check it out HERE) is a perfect hour spent during Dublin Culture Night. Just be ready to possibly join in, according to the website: "Acid Granny devise surreal ambulatory performances in collaboration with passers by in the urban landscape of Dublin City."
Where:
Capel Street
What Time:
8:30pm-9:30pm
7. National Museum of Ireland – Natural History: Late Opening
Booking is required for this event but there's still space so be quick. The Natural History museum has recently reopened after renovation, and there's no better time to check it out than Culture Night. Highlights include imposing skeletons of Ireland’s extinct giant deer and a huge, basking shark suspended from the ceiling.
Where:
Natural Museum of Ireland
What Time:
4pm-9pm
8. Mandala Making Workshop
Feeling creative? This Mandala making workshop, based in the Dublin Buddhist Centre on James Joyce Street is a great spot to kick off your Culture Night route, beginning at 4pm and with no booking required.
Where:
Dublin Buddhist Centre
What Time:
4pm-5pm
9. Live Tattoo & More at Dublin Ink
Tattoo enthusiasts need to get down to Dublin Ink for live tattoo sessions, learning from some of the top experts in the field.
Where:
Dublin Ink, Cow's Lane
What Time:
7pm-11pm
10. Womancity – Women in Joyce
Where:
James Joyce Centre
What Time:
5pm-10pm
There are literally hundreds of events happening for Culture Night, so we couldn't list them all, but hopefully these selections have inspired you, either to attend one of the above, or to go looking for something that tickles your fancy better.
Header image via Instagram/culturenightdub
