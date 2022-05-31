Herbert Park Market welcomes new stall Wake 'N Bagel

The new and improved hriiise and shine.

Is there a better way to begin a Sunday morning than wake 'n bagel? Bagels are an elite level breakfast food, and deserve to be seen as such. Thankfully for those local to the D4 area, there's now a new spot at the Herbert Park Market called Wake 'N Bagel to satisfy that craving.

As a fellow bagel enthusiast (my go-to breakfast since approximately 2012) I am buzzing to try this new spot.

Advertisement

So far on the menu we've spied the breakfast bagel, an eggy masterpiece complete with bacon and ketchup, as well as a salmon and cream cheese delicacy. One of their bagel options is stuffed to the brim with fillings, you'll be full until well into the evening.

Wake 'N Bagel launched at Herbert Park Market over the weekend; they'll be there every Sunday following, between 10am and 4pm. Personally I'll be making it a top priority to get down to the market for one of those cream cheese and smoked salmon bagels sooner rather than later.

Sure what else would you be doing on a Sunday?

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/wakenbageldublin

READ ON: What I Eat In A Week: Patrick & Russell from GastroGays