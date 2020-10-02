Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Foodie Friday: Top 5 foodie spots that opened this week

By Lynda Keogh

October 2, 2020 at 3:21pm

Share:

We are delighted to see a few new spots open around the city over the last week or so. Here's a run down of five new spots that have opened this week that you should get on your list and try!

1.  This old school  American smash burger joint is the brainchild of the guys behind Pang and is set to be a hit.

2. Check out this tasty new Chinese spot that has just landed in Dublin 2. Handmade dumplings and fresh bao buns - pure heaven.

3. One of our favourite Northside toastie and coffee spots has landed right in the middle of D4, we can't wait to pop in!

4. Honestly, who doesn't love warm chocolatey cookies? Why not elevate your mid-afternoon snack and get involved in these babies. Need.

View this post on Instagram

Dublin Kryptonite 🍪

A post shared by HotChipDublin (@hotchipdublin) on

5. Gourmet whopper stacked burgers - delivered right to your door, what's not to love?

Have you tried any new spots recently? Let us know!

Lead Image via Instagram/dashburger_/

Share:

Latest articles

Vhi has launched the Virtual Women's Mini Marathon with a wonderful statue outside the Mansion House

WIN: We're giving away a Smirnoff Vodka at-home cocktail kit

PICS: Dublin wine bar models handy new rain cover 

Hands on with the new Virgin TV 360 package

You may also love

PICS: Dublin wine bar models handy new rain cover 

World Vegetarian Day - 11 veggie eats to help you celebrate

Here's where you can get a free coffee with your food today 

Happy Out is now open at their new Southside location

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.