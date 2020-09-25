Close

Cookie lovers will need to check out this new spot in Rathmines

By Rory Cashin

September 25, 2020 at 4:24pm

They claim to be selling "the best cookies in Ireland".

Last week we reported on a new spot opening up in Rathmines by the name of Hush, and they are selling sandwiches by day and burgers by night.

This week, we have discovered that this particular spot was done supplying the goodies, as they've opened up Hot Chip, a new cookie emporium.

They have promised to start taking online orders from October, but they are already filling up our timelines with what they are calling "the best cookies in Ireland".

There is only one way to really find out, and that is to try one of each and every kind of cookie available...

On top of that, they've just announced that they'll be selling their cookie dough for you to make the glorious goodies from the comfort of your own home.

Is there anything better than fresh out of the oven cookies? No need to answer that, it was hypothetical.

