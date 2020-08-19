The secrets out - there's a new spot coming to Rathmines next week

The tease started in June, and since then I've been keeping an eye out for any updates. Like the guy you match with who then doesn't follow through... But good things come to those who wait!

At first, I thought this was another ghosting scenario - but the secrets out! She's come through and Hush is the new hun in town. For a while there, the only information we've had was a little teaser line from the bio - 'sandwiches by day, burgers by night'. It's always the evasive ones that keep you intrigued and interested!

Hush is due to open on Monday, and I can't wait to give it a try. Knowing that chef Jules Mak is behind this new baby means that this one is set to be an unreal spot for grub. You can check out the day-time and night-time menu here.

With a custom neon light telling us to shhh and a full wall mural of culinary legend Anthony Bourdain - Hush is just full vibe. Pretty excited to give this place a try, and the fact that Hush has two menus means I have to go at least twice.

Created and born in the middle of a pandemic, you just have to respect the hustle.

Lead Image via Instagram/chef_julesmak

