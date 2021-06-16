Nab yourself a bargain at this new city centre flea market opening in July

By Fiona Frawley

June 16, 2021 at 12:06pm

Nab yourself a bargain at this new city centre flea market opening in July

Attention all lovers of vintage fashion, rare finds and antiques! The Grand Social have just announced their new weekly flea and fashion market, The Social Market, which launches in July.

The market will be a one stop shop for vintage bits, one-off finds and quality crafts from local artists. You can even get a fresh fade after having a root around with Abner Browns Barbershop operating at the market throughout the day too.

As well as shopping, you'll be able to enjoy fashion shows, live gigs (when restrictions allow) and an all-round celebration of Irish creativity, sustainability and craft. There'll also be the all important food stalls, and no doubt the tunes will be pumpin'.

The Social Market will be kicking off in July, and if you're interested in trading at the event, you're encouraged to get in touch here.

Happy rummaging everyone!

