Dublin college now offers a course to become a social media influencer

By Brian Dillon

June 15, 2021 at 10:22am

Share:
Dublin college now offers a course to become a social media influencer

This college in Coolock is offering a course for the budding social media influencer.

Do you want to become a pro at Instagram? Have you always seen yourself up there with the like of Molly Mae? Well, this might well be the course for you.

A few years ago, we did not have a breeze as to what an 'influencer' was. Now, there's a heap of them who seem to be doing pretty well for themselves. And it turns out that you can actually do a course in social media influencing at this Dublin college.

Colaiste Dhulaigh in Coolock is offering a one-year Level 5 course in "the fundamentals of influencer marketing through Instagram and YouTube."

On the college website, the course description for 'Social Media Influencer – QQI Award in Multimedia Production' reads:

"A Social Media Influencer is a user of social media who has established credibility in a specific industry. They have access to a large audience and can persuade others by virtue of their authenticity.

"On this course, you will learn the fundamentals of influencer marketing through Instagram and YouTube platforms. The course will focus on content creation, attracting followers, building a base, sponsorship, creating short videos and developing a YouTube channel.

"On completion of this course a student can progress to Journalism HND, Visual Communications HND, Marketing or develop an online Influencer/YouTube profile."

The course content includes lessons in areas such as Digital Video Production, Computer Illustrated Graphics, Blog & Website Creation, Digital Marketing, Media Analysis, Design Skills and Communications.

Some of the criteria for entry into the course include a completed Leaving Certificate, Leaving Cert Applied, or equivalent as well as an interview. Mature students are also welcome to apply.

The course costs €600 with an additional €200 Government charge.

If you want to find out more, you can head to the college website here.

READ NEXT: Dermot Kennedy shares throwback pic along with an inspiring message

Header image via Shutterstock.
Share:

Latest articles

An Asian lunchtime pop-up is coming to the Quays this week

The definitive live list of Dublin restaurants and pubs that are open for outdoor dining

Feast your eyes on this iced latte of dreams in South Dublin

Dermot Kennedy shares throwback pic along with inspiring message

You may also love

Anyone named Dominic or Daiany can get free pizza this week

EPIC launches fascinating exhibition in time for Pride Month

Matt Damon is coming back to Dalkey for local book festival

The George announces new outdoor area opening on June 7

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.