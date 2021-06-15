Dublin college now offers a course to become a social media influencer

This college in Coolock is offering a course for the budding social media influencer.

Do you want to become a pro at Instagram? Have you always seen yourself up there with the like of Molly Mae? Well, this might well be the course for you.

A few years ago, we did not have a breeze as to what an 'influencer' was. Now, there's a heap of them who seem to be doing pretty well for themselves. And it turns out that you can actually do a course in social media influencing at this Dublin college.

Colaiste Dhulaigh in Coolock is offering a one-year Level 5 course in "the fundamentals of influencer marketing through Instagram and YouTube."

On the college website, the course description for 'Social Media Influencer – QQI Award in Multimedia Production' reads:

"A Social Media Influencer is a user of social media who has established credibility in a specific industry. They have access to a large audience and can persuade others by virtue of their authenticity.

"On this course, you will learn the fundamentals of influencer marketing through Instagram and YouTube platforms. The course will focus on content creation, attracting followers, building a base, sponsorship, creating short videos and developing a YouTube channel.

"On completion of this course a student can progress to Journalism HND, Visual Communications HND, Marketing or develop an online Influencer/YouTube profile."

The course content includes lessons in areas such as Digital Video Production, Computer Illustrated Graphics, Blog & Website Creation, Digital Marketing, Media Analysis, Design Skills and Communications.

Some of the criteria for entry into the course include a completed Leaving Certificate, Leaving Cert Applied, or equivalent as well as an interview. Mature students are also welcome to apply.

The course costs €600 with an additional €200 Government charge.

If you want to find out more, you can head to the college website here.

