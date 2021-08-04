You've heard of Paint and Prosecco, now get ready for Pottery and Pints!

Anything that combines art and alcohol is a winner from us to be honest.

Make like Demi Moore in Ghost and get yourself down to a class with Imirt Cré - a Dublin based company who run pottery and pints events as well as creative therapy classes.

This gorgeous business is run by Michelle Collier, a professional ceramic artist who teaches a number of pottery classes. There's nothing like getting your hands dirty and becoming lost in creativity for a while, and having your own beautiful clay piece to keep at the end is an added bonus. You'd pay big bucks for one of these on Etsy, people!

The pottery and pints events are BYOB and look like the perfect activity for a hen party, birthday, or just a get together with pals. Or if you've just been looking to unwind and try out something creative, their creative therapy pottery classes are definitely worth trying out. Look at the gorgeous pieces you could create:

Keep an eye out on the Imirt Cré insta for announcements about upcoming events. They've most recently been held in the gorgeously kitschy Block T, a neighbourhood art space in Dublin 8. How perfect does this place look for this type of event?

As we know, we've sadly had to say goodbye to similar spaces around Dublin over the past year or so. So if you're looking to keep creative culture alive in our city, get out and support businesses like this while getting artsy over a pint or two at the same time. Love it!

Header image via Instagram/Pottery and Pints Dublin

READ NEXT: Did you know you can grab a bubble tea and do karaoke all at the one spot on Parnell Street?