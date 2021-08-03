Did you know you can grab a bubble tea and do karaoke all at the one spot on Parnell Street?

By Fiona Frawley

August 3, 2021 at 4:50pm

It's the combo we never knew we needed, and we're very much here for it.

Boba opened its lilac doors in May and has been an instant hit with the people of Dublin 1.

It's easy to see why, if you're a bubble tea fan they've got pretty much every flavour you could ask for across sparkling, milk and fruit varieties, including this watermelon one with a cheese foam(?!) which we're extremely intrigued by.

As well as a seriously impressive selection of teas they've got a delicious authentic Vietnamese menu with pho, curries and even a spice bag (sure what's a restaurant without one these days?)

Most importantly, Boba Bar looks like it'll be the ideal spot for a karaoke sesh once we're able to get back to that type of thing. Belting out a bitta Whitney after a feed of summer rolls and crispy tofu? It's the night out of dreams, and also perfect for anyone who's forgotten to socialise over lockdown (me). Just keep singing, no need to chat to anyone.

Boba Bar is open daily from 12-10pm, and their delish food and teas are also available for delivery. Hit them up this week! You can practice your karaoke tune of choice under your mask on the way there, no one will know.

Header image via Instagram/Boba Bar 

