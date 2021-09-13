There's a new burger pop up at this Dublin 8 bar

By Fiona Frawley

September 13, 2021 at 12:44pm

The Dublin burger scene is continuing to grow and thrive, don't you just love to see it?

The newest kid on the block is Bolt Burger, a tasty new pop-up at The Fourth Corner in Dublin 8.

Located on the corner of Kevin Street and Patrick Street (I know describing the location that way is very American-esque but I can't help it gals, that's where it is), Fourth Corner is a prime spot for a bit of city centre people watching, and no better way to people watch than with a burger in hand. And from what we can see so far, Bolt Burger is up for the job.

You've got burgers, spicy wings, chicken burgers, meaty and non meaty nachos, and they all look fairly incredible. And followed by a creamy pint of plain or a carefully crafted cocktail from the Fourth Corner bar - sure where else would you get it?

Bolt Burger is open at The Fourth Corner from Wednesday - Friday 5-9pm, and 12-9 Saturday and Sunday. Side note, if you're looking for something to cure the Monday blues there are two for €12 margs all night which should sort you right out - you can get booking for that HERE.

