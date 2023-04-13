Bolt Burger pop up finishes at The Fourth Corner

What will pair with our post-work pints now?

Sad news for those who frequent The Fourth Corner - their Eddie Rockets-esque food offering Bolt Burger has finished up their 18 month stint in the Dublin 8 pub. While often times the food in pubs can leave you wanting, the American style burgers, fries, and tenders from Bolt Burger only leave you wanting more of the same.

Bolt Burger have been slinging burgers at The Fourth Corner since September 2021, providing the people of Dublin 8 with nachos, burgers, tenders, and delicious fries (with cheese sauce that is worth writing home about).

Advertisement

While this is devastating news - the Lovin team as a whole loved a Bolt Burger to go with our pints as a post-work treat - they're not going for good. According to their leaving announcement, we may just see them popping up at some of our fave summer festivals in the coming months.

Look, as long as they pop up somewhere else in the near future, we'll allow it.

Header images via Instagram/boltburgerdublin & /fourthcornerdublin

READ ON:

Advertisement

- Inside the 5-star hotel suite Joe Biden will stay at during his Dublin visit

- The parmesan espresso martini is the latest trend gripping the internet - would you try it?

- 'It's not a cheap city' - New Dublin café pledges to keep all coffees priced at €3