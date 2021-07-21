Release your inner artiste with this deadly workshop

By Fiona Frawley

July 21, 2021 at 4:23pm

Release your inner artiste with this deadly workshop

If you've been in Dublin at all over the last year or so, you've probably seen people cutting around in these bad boys:

They're fun, they're colourful and so they should be, they come from the queen of colour and fun herself Sarah Devereux, aka The Dirt Bird.

If you already follow Sarah, you know she's an endless source of craic and creativity. Her page is full of bits like her deadly sweatshirts and beanies as well as hilarious recreations of iconic Irish cultural moments, including the most important one of all:

Sarah also held online art classes over lockdown on a Friday night, with a focus on on creativity and playfulness and accompanied by a can or two for those so inclined. Now, in exciting news, she's been commissioned to create a series of online workshops for this years Dublin Fringe Festival!

If you want to get creative in a fun and judgement free setting, Sarah is your gal. Workshops will take place throughout September, you can find out more and get tickets here. Best of all, she'll even post you out an art kit to get started! And if there's one thing we learned over lockdown, it's that we love post.

Header image via Instagram/The Dirt Bird 

