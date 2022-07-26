Two firefighters hospitalised fighting southside gorse blaze

The fire has since been extinguished.

Two firefighters have been injured following a gorse fire in Dublin on Monday (25 July).

A blaze broke out in Killiney, which led to huge plumes of smoke across the area.

A number of houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution, with assistance from An Garda Síochána.

"There are still seven pumps and two water tankers on scene at Killiney," Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) tweeted on Monday night.

"There are two areas of operations to protect houses on Glenaula Road and Ballinclea Heights. All the residents are safe.

"Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the night to fight the fire.

"Two Firefighters received minor injuries, they have been treated and transported to hospital by DFB ambulance.

"Please remain to keep windows and doors closed if you are downwind of the fire. Road closures may continue in to the morning, please allow for that for your commute."

As of Tuesday morning (26 July), four crews and pumps remain at the scene of the gorse fire.

"Firefighters fought the fire throughout the night and a large logistical operation was put in place to ensure lighting and consumables such as BA cylinders and diesel were available," DFB wrote.

"Operations to protect houses was successful."

