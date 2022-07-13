'It takes a village' Drop Dead Twice begin GoFundMe following fire

"The road to rebuild."

Drop Dead Twice have had a bad old time of it. Earlier in the week we reported on the fire that took place on their premises. Five units of Dublin Fire Brigade responded to a fire at the Francis Street property and two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Given how well developed the fire was when the DFB arrived, there was substantial damage done to the bar. Drop Dead Twice have now taken to Instagram to ask for help.

Drop Dead Twice expressed how "uncomfortable" they felt asking for such help, but finally announced they had set up a GoFundMe account to help repair the damage from the fire.

Their Instagram caption read as follows:

"Lovely peeps, this feels so uncomfortable and we can’t tell you how difficult it is to put this down in words… We have had so many people asking how you can support us and suggesting a @gofundme… So, here it is (the link is in our bio). They say it takes a village and honestly our baby has boasted the best of the best since day one."

If you want to help out or donate, you can go to the Drop Dead Twice GoFundMe HERE. The goal is €10,000, and at the time of writing this article, they're currently on €1,260.

We hope they'll be back on their feet soon, doing what they do best.

Header image via Instagram/dropdead_twice

