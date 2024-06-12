Search icon

12th Jun 2024

FSAI issued 4 closure orders to Dublin hospitality businesses last month

A total of nine orders were issued to food businesses during May for breaches of food safety legislation

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland [FSAI] issued nine orders to Irish hospitality businesses, last month, including four closure orders to Dublin-based hospitality businesses. The rationale for the orders ranges from the evidence of rodent infestation, including dead rodents in multiple areas, including under a fridge and under shelves on the shop floor; raw fish defrosting at room temperature in a dirty container on the floor of the kitchen area; accumulation of dirt, cobwebs and dead insects on floors; inadequate cleaning and a build-up of waste stored in a room next to toilets with a foul odour and flies present; no hot water, soap or paper towels available at the wash hand basin in the staff toilet; absence of an adequate food safety culture, particularly regarding the training of staff.

Four Closure Orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

  • Johnson Best Food African Take Away, 86 Summerhill, Summerhill, Dublin 1
  • Dublin Pizza Company (take away), 32 Aungier Street & 35 Aungier Street, Dublin 2
  • Mizzonis Pizza (take away), 15 Prospect Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 9
  • D1 Cafe and Bakery, 52 Dorset Street Lower, Dublin 1

Two Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act 1998 on: 

  • Istanbul Bite (Closed area: boiler room and potato peeling room) (take away), Upper Cork Hill, Youghal, Cork
  • Applegreen Cobh (fuel pumps external to the shops are not subject to this Closure Order), Tiknock, Cobh, Cork

Two Prohibition Orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

  • Fresh Oriental Store Limited, 30-32 Abbey Street Upper, Dublin 1
  • Johnson Best Food African Take Away, 86 Summerhill, Dublin 1  

One Prohibition Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998, on:

  • The Village Grocer, Upper Main Street, Ballyporeen, Tipperary

Dr Pamela Byrne, FSAI Chief Executive, said that breaches of food safety legislation pose a real danger to consumer health, “this month has seen a decrease in Closure Orders from April, with a reduction of over 50% in orders served. However, the fact remains that food safety is not an optional luxury when operating a food business.  It is a legal requirement in food law to protect the health of consumers. By neglecting to uphold basic food safety and hygiene standards, a business not only jeopardises the health of its customers but also risks damaging its own reputation as a trustworthy food business. The food industry must continue to improve its adherence to food safety legislation to ensure consumers’ health is protected.”

For the full list of the orders visit the FSAI website.

