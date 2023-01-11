Gotham South makes 'extremely tough decision' to close after 13 years

Say it ain't so.

After nearly 13 years in business, restaurant and café Gotham South are closing their doors, "at least for now". The Stillorgan spot has been much loved from locals, myself included, but like many other businesses in recent months, stated they could no longer withstand the fallout from the pandemic.

Some sad breaking news from Gotham South Stillorgan - Thanks for all the Good Times since 2010 💔 pic.twitter.com/dikXkABktK — Gotham.ie (@GothamDublin) January 10, 2023

In a lengthy Twitter post, Gotham South reveal exactly why they have come to this "extremely tough decision".

"The pandemic dealt us a massive blow and our business has never truly recovered. One unexpected consequence of the pandemic is there are now enormous shortages of skilled hospitality staff worldwide and we have struggled to fully staff the restaurant since March 2020."

Gotham went on to discuss the price increases they've faced over the last year, saying that it is, "not just in basic ingredients but also by way of simply staggering increases (up to 600% in some cases) in gas and electricity charges."

The Stillorgan spot thanked their loyal customers and staff over the last 13 years, and said all vouchers would be honoured at Gotham café on South Anne Street.

Gotham South was the last spot I went to eat before the first lockdown came into effect, which means it has always had a special place in my heart, and I am very sorry to see it go. I truly hope they are able to reopen, in Stillorgan or elsewhere, in the not too distant future.

