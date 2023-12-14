St Stephen's Green bandstand has reopened after two years

"A symbol for the enduring spirit of our capital."
The iconic bandstand based in St Stephen's Green has reopened after two years following a period of restoration. The landmark initially was cordoned off in 2021 once structural issues were discovered, making it unsafe for visitors.
Erected in 1887 by the Dublin Metropolitan Police to commemorate Queen Victoria’s Jubilee, the Bandstand is recognised as one of Ireland's most distinguished and well-preserved bandstands.
Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan TD said this of the reopening:
"I am so proud of our team in the OPW for delivering this iconic structure back into the public realm. No matter the scale of the task, our teams work hard to protect, preserve and promote our built heritage and our national monuments. Damage to this structure in the past is just a distant memory now, as the bandstand has been carefully restored by master craftspeople and stands as a symbol for the enduring spirit of our capital."
The Newbridge Gospel Choir delivered an uplifting musical performance in celebration of the bandstand's reopening.
