Blackrock is now home to a brand new Italian inspired restaurant

A must-visit for pizza lovers!

As the opportunity is getting closer and closer for getting back out into the world and enjoying restaurants and their amazing food, it is good to know that there are still some new options being made available to us leading up to that big day.

Blackrock is now home to one of those new options, with brand new Italian inspired restaurant Little Forest open for business as of this week.

The new establishment is an off-shoot of Forest Avenue, the green grocers and restaurant based on Sussex Street.

At the moment, they are only available for food collection, Wednesdays to Saturdays from 6pm to 9pm, but that is sure to expand once the restrictions have been lifted.

Their menu consists of five different types of 12-inch pizza, and each one of them looks more delicious than the last, until you go back to the top of the list, and start the process all over again.

Located on Main Street in Blackrock, for anyone who might be interested in trying them, head right here.

