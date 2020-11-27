Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Blackrock is now home to a brand new Italian inspired restaurant

By Rory Cashin

November 27, 2020 at 3:33pm

Share:

A must-visit for pizza lovers!

As the opportunity is getting closer and closer for getting back out into the world and enjoying restaurants and their amazing food, it is good to know that there are still some new options being made available to us leading up to that big day.

Blackrock is now home to one of those new options, with brand new Italian inspired restaurant Little Forest open for business as of this week.

The new establishment is an off-shoot of Forest Avenue, the green grocers and restaurant based on Sussex Street.

At the moment, they are only available for food collection, Wednesdays to Saturdays from 6pm to 9pm, but that is sure to expand once the restrictions have been lifted.

Their menu consists of five different types of 12-inch pizza, and each one of them looks more delicious than the last, until you go back to the top of the list, and start the process all over again.

Located on Main Street in Blackrock, for anyone who might be interested in trying them, head right here.

READ NEXT: Dublin restaurant staying closed in December due to lack of "government advice"

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Mariah Carey is about to outdo herself with her new Christmas song

Award-winning burger restaurant informs customers they won't be re-opening in December

The Cupcake Bloke is making a hugely generous Toy Show gesture for Crumlin Children's Hospital

Want to gift someone with loads of chocolatey goodness this Christmas? We can help

You may also love

Award-winning burger restaurant informs customers they won't be re-opening in December

Dublin restaurant staying closed in December due to lack of "government advice"

Central Hotel refurb confirms closure of two of Dublin's most-loved bars

3FE and Whiplash have created a new coffee beer

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.