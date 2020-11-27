Dublin restaurant staying closed in December due to lack of "government advice"

"We can't jeopardise this on the prospect of briefly opening just to close again soon after."

Just one day after a Dublin restaurant confirmed their December closure due to "lack of guidance", another city centre establishment has announced it also won't be reopening in December, and also due to a lack of "government advice".

Allta Wine Bar, located on Setanta Place in Dublin 2, took to social media to make the announcement:

"One year ago we opened into a city that welcomed us with open arms. out of crisis came necessity to adapt and in doing so we have managed to eke out some form of normality for our team throughout the chaos.

"Without any clear sign of government advice on the easing of restrictions and with December looming we have decided that we can't jeopardise this on the prospect of briefly opening just to close again soon after.

"So with a heavy heart we have made the decision to not reopen for indoor dining until we can do so safely, permanently and with the reassurance of not having to shut again.

"Thank you all for your massive support throughout our first year, it is because of this we are still standing stronger than ever."

Fans of Allta Wine Bar can still avail of their "Christmas Provisions" take away box here.

Meanwhile, the government are expected to make their announcement regarding the removal of certain Level 5 restrictions today, but the CEO of Vintners Ireland has stated that he believes "it would be safer to open all pubs" instead of just establishments that serve food.

