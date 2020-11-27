Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Central Hotel refurb confirms closure of two of Dublin's most-loved bars

By Rory Cashin

November 27, 2020 at 9:43am

Share:

The refurb will also see a reduction in size of The Library Bar.

Previously reported in July that it may be happening, it was confirmed on Thursday evening that The Globe on Dame Street and its accompanying nightclub Rí-Rá will be closing down as part of the refurbishment of the Central Hotel.

Dublin City Council have granted permission for the major expansion of the South Great George's Street hotel, which will see it turning into a five-story hotel with 125 bedrooms and an open rooftop.

As part of the overhaul, Rí-Rá is set to be turned into a 'speak-easy' bar, and The Globe will be transformed into a retail outlet.

Green Party Counciller Claire Byrne took to social media to voice objections, stating "Utterly crushing decision by DCC here. I'm fine (ish) with the hotel bit but to turn The Globe into a retail unit is just short of criminal. Nothing is sacred."

Additionally, Labor Senator Ivana Bacik stated that a petition to stop the closure of the bars had amassed over 1,000 signatures in a week, and told The Irish Times that "I am not opposed to the development of hotels in principle, but I have grave concerns about the closure of cultural and recreational institutions to facilitate these developments."

READ NEXT: Dublin's newest pop-up bakery has opened at The Fumbally Stables

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin restaurant staying closed in December due to lack of "government advice"

Radical Trinity College proposal could see historic buildings sold and fewer physical lectures

Dublin pizzeria doing all pizzas for €6 tonight

Black Beauty star Mackenzie Foy on bringing the 1877 book into the modern day

You may also love

Dublin restaurant staying closed in December due to lack of "government advice"

Dublin pizzeria doing all pizzas for €6 tonight

Wood Fire Café opening second Dublin restaurant next week

3FE and Whiplash have created a new coffee beer

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.