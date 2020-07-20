Two of Dublin's most loved spots could soon be making way for a hotel

The Library Bar and The Globe could soon be no more after a planning application was made to place a hotel on the site.

The Globe, a hugely popular spot which contains the nightclub Rí Rá, is included in the application to Dublin City Council for a new hotel on Exchequer Street. If the development goes ahead, the part of the much-loved Library Bar within the Central Hotel could also make way.

The news was brought to the attention of social media users by Dublin City Councillor Darragh Moriarty, who posted the application link along with the words: 'The Globe and The Library Bar on George's Street to make way for..... another hotel. Observations closing date is 7 August. Dublin is hemorrhaging nightlife spaces and is fast becoming shit craic.'

Dublin is hemorrhaging nightlife spaces and is fast becoming shit craic. — Darragh Moriarty (@darragh_mor) July 19, 2020

He added: 'To clarify, some of Library Bar is to make way for a hotel. One of the best places in the city centre for a quiet pint," and anyone who has had the pleasure of enjoying a sip in the tranquil room would be unlikely to disagree.

The development would include the expansion of the Central Hotel into a new 6,554 sq m five-storey hotel containing 125 bedrooms as well as a rooftop extension. The full application can be viewed here.