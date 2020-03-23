Welcome to #LovinHomeComforts, where staying in is the new going out

These times will take some getting used to but with Lovin Home Comforts, we hope to help you get the best out of staying at home.

For years, Lovin Dublin has been the go-to place for advice on everything going on in the capital. From restaurant reviews to lifestyle tips, we have always had you covered.

Things have changed but our determination to help you make the most out of life hasn't.

We have launched a new campaign called Lovin Home Comforts to provide our readers with recommendations and advice that will hopefully make staying in feel like the new going out.

With Lovin Home Comforts, you can expect:

A range of simple and fun at-home recipes.

Handy fitness tips and home workouts to ensure you keep healthy.

Tips on how to look after your mental health while at home.

Netflix recommendations across a variety of genres.

At-home spa and wellness treatments so you can self-pamper.

A number of Ireland's best known characters recommending their favourite podcasts, books and crucial Spotify playlists to get us through these unusual times.

Feel free to get involved and tell us how you're keeping yourself happy, healthy and entertained with the hashtag #LovinHomeComforts.

