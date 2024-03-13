The most unsafe regions of Dublin for Deliveroo drivers revealed

By Stephen Porzio

First created in 2021, the ‘Áreas de Risco’ map categorises 22 Dublin regions into low, medium and high danger zones.

A map of the most unsafe areas in Dublin that was reportedly created by Deliveroo riders is being recirculated online.

According to The Irish Times, the ‘Áreas de Risco’ map was first created in 2021 and categorises 22 Dublin regions into low, medium and high danger areas.

The paper states that the information was compiled as Deliveroo riders reported an increase of assaults and thefts against them in recent years.

“Risk areas described by couriers drivers, based on reported incidents and newspaper reports,” a description for the map reads.

These are reportedly the most unsafe areas for Deliveroo drivers in Dublin

Making the list but categorised as lower risk are the Dublin areas:

Part of Dolphin’s Barn

Flats in Dublin 8

Cabra

Coolock and Beaumont

Area of flats around Talbot Street

Pearse Flats

Crumlin

Crumlin 2

Temple Bar

Categorised as higher risk are:

Dolphins Barn

East Wall

Inchicore

Area around Wowburger on Parnell Street

Area round Tesco Express on Pearse Street

Ringsend flats

The areas deemed the most high risk, meanwhile, are:

Finglas

Ballymun

Ballyfermot

Clondalkin

Tallaght

Sheriff Street and surrounding areas

Bluebell

You can see the full list and read about the reasons for the selections on Google Maps here.

