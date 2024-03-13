Search icon

News

13th Mar 2024

The most unsafe regions of Dublin for Deliveroo drivers revealed

lovindublin

By Stephen Porzio

First created in 2021, the ‘Áreas de Risco’ map categorises 22 Dublin regions into low, medium and high danger zones.

A map of the most unsafe areas in Dublin that was reportedly created by Deliveroo riders is being recirculated online.

According to The Irish Times, the ‘Áreas de Risco’ map was first created in 2021 and categorises 22 Dublin regions into low, medium and high danger areas.

The paper states that the information was compiled as Deliveroo riders reported an increase of assaults and thefts against them in recent years.

“Risk areas described by couriers drivers, based on reported incidents and newspaper reports,” a description for the map reads.

These are reportedly the most unsafe areas for Deliveroo drivers in Dublin

Making the list but categorised as lower risk are the Dublin areas:

  • Part of Dolphin’s Barn
  • Flats in Dublin 8
  • Cabra
  • Coolock and Beaumont
  • Area of flats around Talbot Street
  • Pearse Flats
  • Crumlin
  • Crumlin 2
  • Temple Bar

Categorised as higher risk are:

  • Dolphins Barn
  • East Wall
  • Inchicore
  • Area around Wowburger on Parnell Street
  • Area round Tesco Express on Pearse Street
  • Ringsend flats

The areas deemed the most high risk, meanwhile, are:

  • Finglas
  • Ballymun
  • Ballyfermot
  • Clondalkin
  • Tallaght
  • Sheriff Street and surrounding areas
  • Bluebell

You can see the full list and read about the reasons for the selections on Google Maps here.

This article originally appeared on JOE

Header image via Getty

READ ON:

Presence of duvets and cosmetics in food prep area for Dublin business amongst reasons for February FSAI closure orders

A Dublin bakery has been reborn by the Wicklow seaside, and it’s nothing short of idyllic

Modern African Caribbean restaurant in Tallaght announces impending closure

Topics:

deliveroo drivers,Dublin,dublin unsafe regions

RELATED ARTICLES

17 of the most fun spots to eat in Dublin

Dublin

17 of the most fun spots to eat in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

The 11 best steakhouses worth the hype in Dublin

Dublin

The 11 best steakhouses worth the hype in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

The top 12 pints of Guinness in Dublin

best pints

The top 12 pints of Guinness in Dublin

By niallharbison

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Presence of duvets and cosmetics in food prep area for Dublin business amongst reasons for February FSAI closure orders

Presence of duvets and cosmetics in food prep area for Dublin business amongst reasons for February FSAI closure orders

By Katy Thornton

Funeral details confirmed for well-known Dublin homeless woman Ann Delaney who died on the streets of Dublin

Funeral details confirmed for well-known Dublin homeless woman Ann Delaney who died on the streets of Dublin

By Emily Mullen

Vigil to be held tonight for Ann Delaney, who passed away while sleeping rough in Dublin

Vigil to be held tonight for Ann Delaney, who passed away while sleeping rough in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

Tributes flood in as well-known Dublin homeless woman Ann passes away

Tributes flood in as well-known Dublin homeless woman Ann passes away

By Fiona Frawley

M&S announce shock closures of two Irish stores within days of one another

M&S announce shock closures of two Irish stores within days of one another

By Katy Thornton

‘Save D-Light’ Dublin art studio appeals for help amid risk of shutting down for good

‘Save D-Light’ Dublin art studio appeals for help amid risk of shutting down for good

By Katy Thornton

The grass might be sunnier in Australia but this 28 year old is committed to Dublin

The grass might be sunnier in Australia but this 28 year old is committed to Dublin

By Katy Thornton

St. Patrick’s Day is coming to Dublin’s LEGO Stores, and we’ve got two amazing prizes up for grabs

St. Patrick’s Day is coming to Dublin’s LEGO Stores, and we’ve got two amazing prizes up for grabs

By Sarah McKenna

Where to stand and what to wear – tips for enjoying the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin

Where to stand and what to wear – tips for enjoying the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

Presence of duvets and cosmetics in food prep area for Dublin business amongst reasons for February FSAI closure orders

Presence of duvets and cosmetics in food prep area for Dublin business amongst reasons for February FSAI closure orders

By Katy Thornton

2024, year of the carbonara? A glance at the cheesy obsession gripping Dublin

2024, year of the carbonara? A glance at the cheesy obsession gripping Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

Opt for an ethical Easter with Tony’s Chocolonely’s latest chunky Easter egg

Opt for an ethical Easter with Tony’s Chocolonely’s latest chunky Easter egg

By Sarah McKenna

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Splitting the G: a uniquely Irish takeover over the UK

Guinness

Splitting the G: a uniquely Irish takeover over the UK

By Emily Mullen

£8 chicken fillet rolls are being marketed as ‘Irish street food’ in London

£8 chicken fillet rolls are being marketed as ‘Irish street food’ in London

By Fiona Frawley

A Dublin bakery has been reborn by the Wicklow seaside, and it’s nothing short of idyllic

A Dublin bakery has been reborn by the Wicklow seaside, and it’s nothing short of idyllic

By Katy Thornton

Beloved Ballyfermot dog known for daily visits to local butchers passes away

Beloved Ballyfermot dog known for daily visits to local butchers passes away

By Lovin' Media

Modern African Caribbean restaurant in Tallaght announces impending closure

Modern African Caribbean restaurant in Tallaght announces impending closure

By Katy Thornton

The 7 best bookshops to pick up your next read in Dublin

bookshops in dublin

The 7 best bookshops to pick up your next read in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

Load more stories