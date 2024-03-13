The most unsafe regions of Dublin for Deliveroo drivers revealed

By Stephen Porzio
First created in 2021, the ‘Áreas de Risco’ map categorises 22 Dublin regions into low, medium and high danger zones.
A map of the most unsafe areas in Dublin that was reportedly created by Deliveroo riders is being recirculated online.
According to The Irish Times, the ‘Áreas de Risco’ map was first created in 2021 and categorises 22 Dublin regions into low, medium and high danger areas.
The paper states that the information was compiled as Deliveroo riders reported an increase of assaults and thefts against them in recent years.
“Risk areas described by couriers drivers, based on reported incidents and newspaper reports,” a description for the map reads.
These are reportedly the most unsafe areas for Deliveroo drivers in Dublin
Making the list but categorised as lower risk are the Dublin areas:
- Part of Dolphin’s Barn
- Flats in Dublin 8
- Cabra
- Coolock and Beaumont
- Area of flats around Talbot Street
- Pearse Flats
- Crumlin
- Crumlin 2
- Temple Bar
Categorised as higher risk are:
- Dolphins Barn
- East Wall
- Inchicore
- Area around Wowburger on Parnell Street
- Area round Tesco Express on Pearse Street
- Ringsend flats
The areas deemed the most high risk, meanwhile, are:
- Finglas
- Ballymun
- Ballyfermot
- Clondalkin
- Tallaght
- Sheriff Street and surrounding areas
- Bluebell
You can see the full list and read about the reasons for the selections on Google Maps here.
This article originally appeared on JOE
Header image via Getty
READ ON:
– Presence of duvets and cosmetics in food prep area for Dublin business amongst reasons for February FSAI closure orders
– A Dublin bakery has been reborn by the Wicklow seaside, and it’s nothing short of idyllic
– Modern African Caribbean restaurant in Tallaght announces impending closure